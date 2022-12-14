Throwback 2022: Best WhatsApp Features Announced in 2022

Throwback 2022: One of the best features WhatsApp offered in 2022 is the ability to create polls, hide your online presence and more in the instant messaging app.



WhatsApp in 2022- The best features that were announced this year:



-The video call is one of the useful features of WhatsApp, and the company has improved it by offering the possibility of adding upto 32 people in a video call.



-WhatsApp allows you to hide your online presence in the instant messaging app. However, even you will not be able to see people's online status once you enable this feature in settings.



-The messaging app also allows users to leave a group silently. Previously, the app was used to alert everyone if someone left the group. Now, if you leave the group silently, the members will not be notified except the group admin.



-Message Yourself feature that allows you to use WhatsApp as a notepad. In simpler terms, the app allows you to send messages on your own number so that you can access them immediately. The good thing is that WhatsApp even allows you to pin important messages.

-Another WhatsApp feature added in 2022 is the ability to hide the profile picture of specific people in the app. The platform is used for various purposes, not just to connect with friends or family. People interact with unknown users on WhatsApp, so some privacy-conscious users may need to hide their profile pictures. The platform already allows you to hide your status, last seen, and other personal details.

-The platform also launched an emoji feature for Android and iOS users that allows you to react to a message with different emotions.



-This year, a community feature was added to allow schools, businesses and other organizations to communicate better.

-Lastly, the polls feature in the chat is also quite beneficial, which WhatsApp added in 2022. You can create polls by clicking on the attachment icon in the chat.