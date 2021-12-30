TikTok emerges as most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021: Report

San Francisco: Popular short video-sharing platform Tiktok has topped the chart of downloads on Christmas Day this year.

According to mobile data and analytics company App Annie, the number of downloads on December 25 globally was estimated across both iOS and Google Play Stores.

TikTok led the chart of Christmas Day downloads ahead of Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger, and Snapchat.

As for mobile games, "Brain Story: Tricky Puzzle", "Poppy Rope Game", "Metro Parkour", "Free Fire" and "ROBLOX" ranked the top five in downloads.

Recently, TikTok surpassed tech giant Google as the most popular website of the year, says a report.

According to a report by IT security company Cloudflare, the viral video app gets more hits than the US-based search engine.

The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and has held the number one position since August.

The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow.

In June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.