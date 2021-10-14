TikTok is the most downloaded non-gaming app globally for September 2021

Beijing, Oct 14: Short video platform TikTok emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for September 2021 with more than 59 million installs.

According to Sensor Tower, the countries with the largest number installs were from Douyin in China at 16 per cent, followed by the US at 12 per cent.

Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 51 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were from India at 29 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 7 per cent.

Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the top grossing mobile game worldwide for August 2021 with approximately $270 million in player spending, which represented 4.7 per cent growth from August 2020.

About 61.4 per cent of PUBG Mobile's revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 9 per cent from the US and 6.5 per cent from Turkey.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for August 2021 with $256.2 million in gross revenue, which represented approximately 3 per cent year-over-year growth from August 2020.

Last year, the Indian government said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including ByteDance's TikTok and PUBG Mobile over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security.