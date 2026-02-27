  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

299 grams of smack worth Rs 2 crore seized

  • Created On:  27 Feb 2026 2:49 PM IST
299 grams of smack worth Rs 2 crore seized
X

The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 299 grams of smack worth around Rs 2 crore, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Manav (24), a resident of Budh Vihar in Rohini and Harish Chander (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

According to police, information regarding the trafficking of smack was received on February 20.

Acting on the input, a team laid a trap in the Raj Park area. During the operation, Manav was arrested, and 268 grams of smack was recovered from his possession. An FIR under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.

During police remand, Manav allegedly disclosed the name of his supplier, following which a subsequent raid was conducted in Sangam Vihar on February 22, leading to the arrest of Chander. 31 grams of smack was recovered from him.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages of the supply chain. Both accused have been sent to judicial custody, police said.

Tags

Delhi PoliceNarcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS)Budh Vihar RohiniSangam ViharRaj Park Area
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

J&K Students Association seeks Andhra CM's intervention in alleged harassment of Kashmiri students

J&K Students Association seeks Andhra CMs intervention in alleged harassment of Kashmiri students

National News

More
Share it
X