Live
- CM Yogi lashes at those questioning spending on Mahakumbh-2025
- Calcutta HC permits Mohan Bhagwat's meeting on Sunday with sound limit rider
- ‘Thala’ review: A tale of love, sacrifice, and family bonds
- Harish Rao to Launch ‘Porata Yatra’ from February 24 for Water Rights
- ACB Raids Gachibowli Electricity Office, Catches ADE Taking Rs. 70,000 Bribe
- Sensex, Nifty end lower over global trade uncertainties
- Siddu Jonnalagadda celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special poster of ‘Telusu Kada’
- Manchu Manoj launches ‘Jagannath’teaser, extends best wishes
- Mouni Roy showcases her undeniable charm
- ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ song from ‘HHVM’ to drop soon
Just In
TikTok Returns to App Stores After Month-Long Ban
Apple and Google have reinstated TikTok on their app stores following a month-long ban and government negotiations over its legality.
After nearly a month of absence, TikTok is again available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This reinstatement follows legal discussions and assurances from U.S. authorities regarding the app's status.
According to a Bloomberg report, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Apple, confirming that the company would not face penalties for hosting the app. This assurance seemingly paved the way for Apple and Google to restore TikTok's listing.
The ban stemmed from concerns over TikTok's ownership by ByteDance, with U.S. lawmakers pushing for stricter regulations. Although former President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20th, temporarily halting enforcement of the ban for 75 days, Apple and Google had been hesitant to relist the app due to potential billions in fines.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vice President JD Vance has been tasked with overseeing negotiations for a possible sale of TikTok to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations.
Apple and Google didn't comment on the decision, while TikTok and the Department of Justice have yet to issue official statements regarding the app's return.