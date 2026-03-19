Tim Cook Urges Users to Step Away from iPhones, Embrace the Real World

At a time when smartphone dependency is under growing scrutiny, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has delivered a message that may surprise many - use your iPhone less and spend more time in the real world.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Cook expressed concern about rising screen time, particularly driven by social media habits. He said, "I don't want people using them [iPhones] too much.” His comments come amid increasing global conversations around digital addiction, especially among teenagers, with some countries even considering or implementing restrictions on social media use.

Cook highlighted the issue of doomscrolling — endlessly browsing content driven by algorithms — as a behaviour that needs to be addressed. While Apple continues to build powerful devices, the CEO emphasised the importance of balance and mindful usage.

Encouraging a shift in perspective, Cook urged users to prioritise real-life connections over screen engagement. He explained, "I don't want people looking at the smartphone more than they're looking in someone's eyes, because if they're just scrolling endlessly, this is not the way you wanna spend your day.” Stressing the need to disconnect, he added, “Go out and spend it in nature."

His remarks align with growing research highlighting the impact of excessive smartphone use. A study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry has linked heavy usage to physical discomfort as well as mental health challenges such as loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

In India, concerns have also been echoed at the policy level. The Economic Survey 2025–26 pointed to increasing smartphone use among children and adolescents, associating it with reduced attention spans, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and academic pressure. Similarly, findings from the World Happiness Report indicate that extensive social media consumption is contributing to declining well-being among young people worldwide.

Despite his cautionary stance, Cook acknowledged the positive role of Apple’s technology in enabling creativity and self-expression. He said, “It brings me such joy because we make products that empower other people to express themselves, to create things they couldn't create before.”

The remarks come as Apple prepares to celebrate a major milestone. The company will mark its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026, with celebrations already underway, including a special event at its Grand Central store in New York featuring a performance by Alicia Keys.