Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 15 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech withThe Hans India on 15 July 2021. Let's begin...

Twitter update: Youcan control who can react to you; check out



Twitter is a very popular microblogging platform. It's been testing new features like Fleet, DM voicemail, and Twitter Spaces. Twitter's answer to the popular Clubhouse social audio app. The company is now expanding the feature with a useful ability: edit the settings after you've tweeted and modify the older tweets as well. Check how to use this Twitter tip.

WhatsApp Update: Phone-less multi device support in beta mode

Finally! WhatsApp has just announced its multi-devices support without a phone. It is something that all WhatsApp users have been eagerly waiting for. So even though WhatsApp is the most widely used encrypted messaging service in the world with more than two billion users, the service has always lagged behind its rivals in one important area: multi-device compatibility.

Amazon adds AirPlay 2and HomeKit to two Fire TV Edition TVs for Free

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is adding support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to two of its Fire TV Edition televisions in a free update. Both the Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision 2020 and the Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV 2020 will receive the features before they reach Amazon's less expensive Fire TV set-top boxes and sticks.

Twitter to shut down its Fleets Stories feature; Elon Musk reacts

Last year Twitter surprised its users when it introduced Twitter Fleets, an implementation of the short-lived "stories" feature made popular by Snapchat and Instagram. The microblogging service's decision received a mixed response but has apparently seen low user adoption since its launch. The company has now announced that it will shut down the Fleets feature after eight months on the platform.

Google Cloud announces second 'Cloud Region' in Delhi NCR

Google has announced a new cloud region in Delhi NCR. This new Google Cloud region has been configured to better serve customers and the public sector, Google says. The new cloud region has been designed to serve Indian and global companies and can enable them to create accessible applications for their customers. This is Google's second cloud region in India and the 10th in the Asia Pacific.

MX TakaTak turns one

A short video platform MX TakaTak turns one and is celebrating milestone achievements like growing to a large and diverse user base with over 150+ mn monthly active users, a community of over 48+ mn unique creators, and a mammoth 355Mn+ Installs in this short span of time.

Battlegrounds Mobile India announces first esports tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool

Soon after a few weeks of officially launching in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced its first esports tournament here - the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most popular game in India with over 16 million daily active users and 34 million registered users. PUBG Mobile fans have been waiting for this battle royale to return, and it did as Battlegrounds Mobile India, in a new avatar, and now, there's a Rs 1,00,00,000 prize pool they can compete for on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.