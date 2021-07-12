OnePlus Welcomes Fans to Review OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G- How to Participate

OnePlus offers fans the opportunity to test the OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones without prior notice and the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. OnePlus' The Lab program is looking for 10 applicants each for the two products who can review and provide feedback. The company recently announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be unveiled in India and Europe on July 22 and that the OnePlus Buds Pro will be announced at the same time. As of now, there is no information available on the OnePlus Buds Pro.



OnePlus Nord 2 5G, as the name suggests, will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord from July last year. The company has confirmed that the phone will work with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, an improved version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The OnePlus Buds Pro will succeed the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z, and it may come with active noise cancellation. . Both devices will launch on July 22.

How to participate in OnePlus' The Lab program to review the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro:

1. Go to The Lab website where the OnePlus program is going on.

2. You will find two programs, Nord 2 Edition and Buds Pro Edition, with Apply options. Click on anyone.

3. Fill out the form with details including email address, country, occupation, etc. You need to share a review of your current device or a link to a published review.

4. Upload photos from your current smartphone that you have taken.

5. Click Submit, once you are done.

6. OnePlus will review the applications until July 17.

7. On July 20, 10 winners will be announced and they will receive the products.

8. These 10 winners will have one week to submit the product review. Those who submit on time can keep the devices.

OnePlus runs its The Lab program often, where it gives people the opportunity to try out an upcoming or newly launched product and review it. The best reviewers keep the product. This time, a frequently asked question about whether reviewers can keep devices says "Yes, provided both reviews are completed and submitted on time."

Everyone is eligible to apply except those who previously participated in the OnePlus Nord 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro beta testing programs. Reviews will be evaluated based on writing and photography skills, tech device experience, review history, blogs and other content created by applicants.



