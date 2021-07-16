Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 16 July 2021

CONTENT Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech withThe Hans India on 16 July 2021. Let's begin...



Bank may issue Pension Slips via WhatsApp: Government

WhatsApp has become part of life for many people, but another important feature will soon be added to it that will make it penetrate even more deeply into people's lives. In short, you will be more dependant on WhatsApp. The latest update targeting WhatsApp and your smartphone concerns money, to be precise - pensions. The government has ordered to deliver pension slips to retirees through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp says it banned more than 2 million accounts in one month

WhatsApp says it banned more than 20 lakhs of accounts between May 15 and June 15, 2021, to try to prevent harmful behaviour. In its first transparency report, published under the new Information Technology Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Ethics), 2021, the company revealed that it had banned 20,11,000 accounts in this one-month period.

Xiaomi overtakes Apple, becomes the world's second smartphone maker: Canalys report

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp overtook Apple Inc in the second quarter to become the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday. Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with a 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3% from the previous quarter, according to the research firm.

Hyderabad-based IT engineer arrested for streaming pirated content from OTT platforms

A Hyderabad-based IT engineer got arrested and landed in jail for allegedly streaming pirated content from OTT platforms on an Android app called Thop TV. The 28-year-old engineer was arrested by the Maharashtra cyber police after various OTT companies including Viacom 18, Star India filed a complaint against him.

Facebook rolls out Sounmojis: Emojis with sound

Ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, Facebook on Friday announced that it is rolling out emojis with sound on Facebook Messenger that is called "Soundmojis". According to Facebook, Soundmojis is a next-level emoji that lets users send short sound clips in a Messenger chat, ranging from clapping, crickets, drumroll and evil laughter, to audio clips.

Poco F3 GT to Launch in India on July 23

Poco India has announced the launch of the much anticipated Poco F3 GT in India on July 23 at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display that supports HDR 10+ and DC dimming. The smartphone will also come with dual hi-fi stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Twitter adds captions to voice tweets

After first launching voice tweets in June 2020, the micro-blogging site Twitter is now rolling out captions for voice tweets. "As part of our ongoing work to make Twitter accessible for everyone, we're rolling out automated captions for Voice Tweets to iOS," said Gurpreet Kaur, Twitter's head of global accessibility



