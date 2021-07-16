Poco F3 GT to Launch in India on July 23

Poco India has announced the launch of the much anticipated Poco F3 GT in India on July 23 at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display that supports HDR 10+ and DC dimming. The smartphone will also come with dual hi-fi stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.







POCO.... F3... GT.. Nuff Said



1 Week to go. #SwitchItUp pic.twitter.com/1MWCMcqF6p — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 16, 2021





Poco F3 GT: Expected Specifications

According to a report from 91 Mobiles, the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be renamed the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition that made it debut in China recently. If the report is to be believed, the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10 +, and houses a hole-punch camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The smartphone is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone can work with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

In terms of camera, the Poco F3 GT could come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. It will likely have a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

The Poco F3 GT is likely equipped with a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging. Anuj Sharma, Country Director Poco India shared that the Poco F3 GT will cost around Rs 30,000 in India.



