Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 24 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 24 August 2021. Let's begin...



JioPhone Next Price Leaked Online! This Reliance 4G smartphone is pocket friendly

The JioPhone Next price could well be just ₹ 3,499, according to a report from 91Mobiles. Reliance has yet to announce the price of the smartphone, offering a 4G smartphone for less than ₹ 5,000 could have a very strong impact on the entry-level smartphone market.

Facebook testing to add voice and video calls to its main app

Facebook is testing adding voice and video calls to the main Facebook app, Bloomberg reports. The features are currently part of the standalone Messenger app, which Facebook originally developed from its big blue main app in 2011 and was officially phased out in 2014.

Google Meet Tips: How to Resolve Echo Issues on Call

Google Meet Tips: Hearing your voice echo during a Google Meet is not a lovely experience for anyone. Now Google Meet will help users how to resolve echo issues on call. These video conferencing apps can have issues, with the video and audio that could affect how other participants see and hear you.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft CEOs to Meet Joe Biden over cybersecurity: Report President Joe Biden plans to host a meeting tomorrow, i.e on Wednesday to discuss how companies are improving cybersecurity after the waves of recent security breaches and ransomware attacks. Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will be attending this meeting, according to Bloomberg.

Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards; Find how to claim

Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards: The successor to PUBG Mobile, BGMI arrived on iOS devices last week. This was after a month after it was made available for Android devices. The battle royale game's arrival on iOS devices means that gamers can play the game on Apple devices iPhone and iPad.

iOS 15 beta version has a decade-old bug; Apple didn't fix yet

The beta version of the next iteration of Apple's operating system, iOS 15, has been around for a while, and as the days go by, people are finding out more about the software, including the issues. As many have pointed out, the Live Text feature and UX enhancements like grouped notifications make iOS 15 better than iOS 14.

Users can now book vaccination appointments on WhatsApp

On August 5, MyGov and WhatsApp had introduced the ability for users to download vaccine certificates from the chatbot; and so far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country.



