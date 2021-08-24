JioPhone Next Price Leaked Online! This Reliance 4G smartphone is pocket friendly

JioPhone Next Price: Reliance Jio is likely to simply outperform the competition with its JioPhone Next price, exactly what it has been doing for years. Since its launch in India in September 2016, Reliance Jio has been one of the most influential disruptors to take the telecom industry by storm with its cheap data plans and a host of promotional gifts aimed at attracting customers to the fold of the company. Since then, Jio has kept its prices low, forcing the competition to do so as well, offering data for a fraction of the cost they would have charged in Jio's absence. However, Jio's customer-friendly pricing is not limited to its data plans, but also to the hardware sold by the company. Earlier this year, the company announced its first foray into making affordable smartphones available to everyone with the JioPhone Next.



It is expected to be available from September 10, but the JioPhone Next 4G smartphone is likely to offer basic smartphone functions at an affordable price. The JioPhone Next price could well be just ₹ 3,499, according to a report from 91Mobiles. While the company has yet to announce the price of the smartphone, offering a 4G smartphone for less than ₹ 5,000 could have a very strong impact on the entry-level smartphone market.

Jio and Google's partnership for the upcoming JioPhone Next smartphone can be seen in the JioPhone's software, with useful features that can help first-time smartphone users get through the day. In fact, it is these users that both Google and Jio want to access as they will be switching to an Android smartphone from a feature phone for the first time. Jio will also be the first company to bring an entry-level smartphone to India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset, which was launched in July 2019. It will offer dual 4G standby functions, something those carrier users will need to make calls.

The fact that the expected price of the JioPhone Next was recently leaked also suggests that competitors like Realme, Redmi, and Samsung, offering similar devices, but priced above ₹ 5,000 for similar specs, will definitely feel the heat. If the reports about the upcoming price of JioPhone Next are true, it seems that the bar for buying an entry-level smartphone could fall to a level that almost anyone will find quite affordable and that will alter the market in Jio's favour. Now, all we have to do is wait for JioPhone Next to arrive.



