Top Android 12 Features to Explore Now

Google has finally released the Pixel 6 series smartphones. Along with it, the tech giant also released its Android 12 mobile operating system with the new Material You design that has been in development and in the news for quite some time. Google has announced that Android 12 will begin rolling out to Pixel 3 and above starting today.



Google says the newly released Android 12 "delivers even more personal, safe and effortless experiences on your device. It features a totally reimagined and personalized user interface, new privacy features that are designed for your safety, and more seamless ways to get right into your gameplay or even switch to a new device."

Here are the top Android 12 features coming to Android smartphones: