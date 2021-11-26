Truecaller Version 12 to Add New Features for Android Users

The popular caller ID application Truecaller has announced that the application will be updated to Version 12. The new update offers a new design and several new features such as video caller identification, call recording and more. Truecaller said the new change comes with features that the community has been requesting. The new app comes with all the features Truecaller offers, including call alerts, the reason for the call, full-screen caller ID, inbox cleaner, smart SMS, and more. Truecaller version 12 will be released for Android users initially in the coming weeks, but it is still not confirmed when it will be rolled out for iOS users.



The new and redesigned Truecaller application (version 12) comes with a redesigned interface, a call recording function, support for 46 languages, a phantom call function and a call announcement. "The power-packed features will be gradually rolled out for all Android users in India in the coming weeks and several other countries soon," Truecaller said while making the announcement. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director for Truecaller India said that Truecaller will continue to focus on user demands and meet them with innovative solutions and offerings. "All these new features will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun, and fulfilling experience at the same time," Jhunjhunwala said.

Truecaller Version 12 will include a video caller identification feature that will help users to set a short video that plays automatically when they call family and friends. Users will be able to choose this video from a database within the application or record their own. This feature will be available to all Truecaller Android users. In addition, the new interface brings tabs for calls and SMS. "With separate tabs, you can now access all of your SMS, Truecaller group chats, and individual chats with just one tap," the company said.

Call recording is another feature that Truecaller is introducing with version 12 of the app. This feature was initially available for premium customers, but will soon reach all Android users with the new app. This is an optional feature and users can start recording with a single tap on the full screen or pop-up caller ID after the initial setup process.

There is also a ghost call feature that helps users get out of difficult situations or play a harmless prank on their friends. With Ghost Call, users can configure any name, number, and photo to make it appear that they are receiving a call from that person. Users can also choose a person from their contacts for this. Ghost Call will only be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers.

Lastly, a new call announcement feature will read the name or number of the person calling you. This works for both saved contacts and numbers identified by Truecaller.