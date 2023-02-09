Twitter Blue comes to India: Benefits, Price, and how to subscribe

Twitter Blue is finally available in India. The subscription was introduced last year but was renewed after Elon Musk took over the company at the end of October. The key feature of the latest blue subscription is that it promises the blue tick (verified badge) on the user's profile. Before that, users needed to apply to get the blue mark, and the process wasn't always easy (or transparent). On top of that, the Blue subscription also includes exclusive features like fewer ads, the ability to edit tweets, and more. Users can subscribe to Twitter Blue through the Twitter app for Android, iOS, and the web version.

Twitter Blue comes to India



Twitter Blue subscription price in India



Twitter Blue subscription price varies across platforms. A Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month on iPhone and Android smartphones. In the web client, membership costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 per year. This means that web users can get Blue membership for a practically lower price if they opt for the annual plan, which comes to Rs 566.6 per month.

The difference in price is mainly due to the fee that Google Play and the Apple App Store charge for in-app purchases. Both Google and Apple claim that their share of developer revenue is used to improve their respective app stores.



How to subscribe to Twitter Blue on iPhone, Android smartphones and the web?

Users of the Twitter app should ensure that they are using the latest version of the Twitter app.

- To subscribe on iOS or Android: Head to the profile menu > Twitter Blue > Subscribe.

- To subscribe on the web: Go to Twitter.com and select More > Twitter Blue > Subscribe.

Not all Twitter users may see the option on their respective devices. Similarly, despite getting the Blue subscription, your device may not support some features.

Twitter Blue Availability

In a blog post, Twitter states that Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Brazil, and India. In India, both Android and iOS users can purchase a membership. Twitter also allows users to get a subscription to Twitter Blue through the web version, but it seems that it is not available in India at the moment.





