Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford got laid off

Esther Crawford, Twitter product manager, no longer has a job at the company following another wave of layoffs, as Platformer's Zoë Schiffer first reported. Crawford spearheaded several projects at Twitter, including Blue with the company's verification subscription and the upcoming Twitter payments platform.



The Verge's Alex Heath confirmed that Crawford and most of the remaining product team were laid off this weekend, sparking speculation that Twitter owner Elon Musk may be about to install a new regime at the company.

In a recent interview, Musk said, "I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place in that the product roadmap is clearly laid out" before guessing that "before the end of the year" would be an excellent time to find a replacement for himself as Twitter CEO.





Esther Crawford, who has been leading Twitter's product org and posted a photo of herself sleeping on the floor of the office early on in Musk's takeover, was laid off this weekend. Sounds like basically all of the remaining product org was cut as well. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 26, 2023





During her time on Twitter, Esther Crawford emerged as one of Twitter's most prominent product managers under the leadership of Elon Musk. Notably, she tweeted a photo of herself on the Twitter office floor wearing a blazer to sleep and a mask. "When her team is working 24/7 to meet deadlines, sometimes you #SleepWhereWorks," the tweet reads.

This latest round of layoffs is the fourth since Musk took ownership of Twitter last November. According to Schiffer, the layoffs affected "much more than 50" people and spanned multiple departments. They also included Martijn de Kuijper, the founder of the now-closed newsletter platform Revue, which Twitter acquired in 2021.