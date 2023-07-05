Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Defends Rate Limiting its Users; Details

Twitter imposed a rate limit on users a couple of days ago, and the measure was widely criticized on the platform. Rate limiting means that users can only see a set number of tweets in a day. Initially, the rate limit was 300 for new unverified accounts, 600 for verified accounts, and 6,000 for verified users. However, in a tweet, Musk wrote that the rate limit would soon increase to 8,000 for verified accounts, 800 for unverified accounts, and 400 for new unverified accounts.







Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023





And a couple of hours later, he said the rate limit would now increase to '10,000 (for verified), 1,000 (for unverified) and 500 for new unverified accounts. The move drew a massive reaction from netizens, with some even signing up for BluSky, a Twitter alternative backed by Jack Dorsey, the microblogging site's former chief executive.





Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023





And now Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has defended the move on the Twitter platform. Please find the details.

Twitter blog post in defence

In a recent blog post, Twitter explained why a rate limit was necessary. The blog post said that the company had to take "extreme measures" to remove "spam and bots" from the platform. The post further says that this is why the rate limit was introduced. If they had given advance notice before implementing the change, "bad actors would have the opportunity to alter their behaviour to avoid detection."





When you have a mission like Twitter -- you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going. Here’s more insight on our work to ensure the authenticity of our user base. 👇 https://t.co/5FzBa3636Z — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 4, 2023





"At a high level, we are working to prevent these accounts from 1) scraping people's public Twitter data to build AI models and 2) manipulating people and conversation on the platform in various ways," the post added.

The post read, "Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete. As it relates to our customers, effects on advertising have been minimal. While this work will never be done, we're all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone. At times, even for a brief moment, you must slow down to speed up".