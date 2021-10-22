Twitter Finally Allows Everyone Create Spaces

Twitter first launched Spaces in November 2020 as an attempt to overshadow Clubhouse's success with its own version of audio-centric chat rooms, but the ability to host a Space was limited to Twitter users with 600 followers or more. Now, almost a year later, Twitter is finally giving all of its users the ability to host a space, which is a privilege that should possibly have been granted a long time ago.



Twitter is a bit behind on its own schedule, considering it promised everyone could start a Space in April. The Spaces team sent out a tweet to announce the change, noting that Android and iOS users will now be able to host Spaces. It also offers a GIF that briefly updates users on how to host a space, in case you've forgotten after all these months.

the time has arrived -- we're now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space



if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here's a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Twitter has been getting ahead of itself all year, rolling out a host of new features for Spaces, such as the ability to add co-hosts and up to 10 speakers. He created a fund for the creators of Spaces called the Spark Program and even piloted spaces with tickets, also known as audio rooms that require you to pay for admission. All this without giving all users the most vital capacity of all: the option of hosting their own rooms.



Clubhouse came out of an invite-only state in July, and mobile device users have been able to play with the app ever since. Now that Twitter is just removing restrictions on hosting privileges, an important window for users to get interested in using the feature may have been missed. As Spaces grows, will it accelerate the demise of the Clubhouse, or will it end up as an abandoned feature like Stories-like Fleets?



