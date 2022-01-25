'Twitter Flock' allows sharing tweets with up to 150 select users

Twitter is said to be working on a feature that allows you to share tweets with a specific group of people (via Post). If this sounds familiar, that's because Instagram's Close Friends feature will enable you to do the same thing, but in the case of Twitter, it will limit your tweets to your "Flock."



Twitter first gave us a glimpse of the feature last July, which was called "Trusted Friends" at the time. Since then, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has been following Twitter's progress, and it's starting to take shape.





#Twitter continues to work on Twitter Flock by adding an explanation of how it works 👀



ℹ️ You can choose up to 150 people to include in your Twitter Flock 👥

ℹ️ People won't be notified if you remove them from the list 🔕 pic.twitter.com/xtGcDiHgxS — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 21, 2022





Paluzzi's most recent findings give us an idea of ​​how the feature could work: Twitter appears to be working on a page that shows more information about the Flock, explaining that you can add up to 150 members. Only these users can see or reply to tweets sent to their Flock. And if you decide you don't want someone in your Flock anymore, Twitter notes that you can remove people from your list at any time, and they won't receive a notification.

If you're in someone's Flock and they send a Tweet, Paluzzi noticed a label that can appear below that Tweet, which says, "You can see this Tweet because the author added you to their Flock." This should make it easy to differentiate between close friends and everyone you follow on Twitter. In addition, to send a tweet to your Flock, it appears that Twitter will display an audience option before sending it, allowing you to choose from all of Twitter and your selected users.

In September, Twitter launched invite-only communities, a similar feature that lets you connect with users with shared interests. Like you can limit your tweets to your flock, you can tweet to a specific community instead of all of your followers. It's not yet clear when Twitter's "close friends"-like feature will roll out to all users, but hopefully, it won't flop like Fleets.

"Twitter is always working on new ways to help people engage in healthy conversations, and we're currently exploring ways to let people share more privately," Twitter spokesperson Tatiana Britt told The Verge. "We don't have any further news to share about the feature at this time, but we can confirm 'Twitter Flock' is just a placeholder name."

