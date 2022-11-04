Twitter Outage: Twitter down for several users; Layoffs begins today

There's a lot going on at Twitter headquarters. As Elon Musk prepares to lay off nearly 50 percent of staff today, Twitter has stopped working for some of its users. The mobile app was working perfectly fine, but not the Twitter web platform. Twitter website is also down for some of us at India Today Tech. For some people, the website shows, "Something went wrong, but don't fret — let's give it another shot." It has been almost an hour since the Twitter website has been down for users.



The DownDetector outage tracking website also shows users who raise issues with the Twitter website. Affected users cannot log in to the Twitter website. The website is displaying an error at this time. See the image below.

Twitter outages reported in the last 24 hours

According to DownDetector, 94% of users report issues with Twitter's web, while 6% face some issues with the mobile app. For us, the Twitter app for Android and iOS works perfectly fine. However, the website is facing problems. The page shows error and nothing else.