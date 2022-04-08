Twitter says it is experimenting with "unmentioning"

Twitter is experimenting with an "unmentioning" feature that will allow users to remove themselves from conversations. It's limited to some users and only on the web version for now, but it seems like a beneficial way to clean up your mentions.



The tweet reads, "We're experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations," The company posted a short GIF of how the feature will look on its Twitter security account.





How do you say "Don't @ me," without saying "Don't @ me"?



We're experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022





The "leave this conversation" option will appear in the menu that appears in the corner of a tweet on the Twitter web version. (Also includes "mute" and "embed" options.) Clicking the "leave this conversation" option brings up another menu detailing what happens when you leave a conversation: your username is not tagged. It stops any future mentions in that conversation, and, perhaps most importantly, it will stop notifications.

In February, Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter researcher and reverse-engineer, tweeted an apparent screenshot of the "leave this conversation" feature. As is often the case, her investigation proved correct.

The option to escape a tweet conversation that may have turned hostile, just plain uninteresting, or that you didn't want to be a part of in the first place is a welcome addition to Twitter, especially for those who experience harassment on the platform. Moreover, it allows you to make a graceful exit without much fanfare.