Twitter to pull the blue tick from these accounts from April 1

Twitter has announced that legacy verified accounts without paying for the Twitter Blue subscription would lose their accounts starting in April. This means that journalists, celebrities, and politicians who did not pay for the Blue Tick will lose it soon. It was a dream for many users to get verified on social networking websites. However, since Elon Musk took over the company, he has made Blue Tick more about business than credibility. Previously, the Blue Tick was only given to rebuttal people, but now anyone who has money or is willing to pay money can get verified on Twitter.



"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue, "Twitter posted from its official handle. Twitter, however, has not revealed how it will deal with the accounts of people who have "notable" mentioned on it. Musk has been against the Blue Tick being granted to notable figures ever since he took over. In December, he said that the verification badges would be removed because "the way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical."

Since then, some users who had a verified account even before Elon Musk took over have seen a popup when they tap on their checkmark. It says, "This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable." However, for some users, the message reads, "This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment or another designated category".

Before the Musk acquisition, Twitter used checkmarks to verify that people and entities were active, authentic, and notable accounts of interest. These check marks were free and used to indicate that the account was genuine and not fake or spam. The blue mark was awarded after much verification. This helped users identify and follow legitimate accounts of public figures, celebrities, and businesses.

However, today, verification does not mean the same thing, and users can purchase a blue checkmark badge through the Twitter Blue subscription model. This subscription service costs $8 per month for web users, while iOS and Android subscriptions will cost $11 per month due to app store costs. In addition, Twitter offers other checkmark colours and badges for purchase to indicate whether an account is a business or government, among other designations.

Twitter claims that purchasing a checkmark badge gives users access to subscriber-only features like less number of ads on their timeline, priority sorting in conversations, bookmark folders, and the facility to create long tweets and edit and undo tweets. In other words, users who pay for the Twitter Blue subscription service and the associated badge can receive certain advantages and benefits unavailable to regular users.