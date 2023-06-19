Twitter to soon bring a video app for Smart TVs: Elon Musk

The microblogging platform Twitter could soon get a video app for smart TVs. In response to a user query on the platform, Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that the app is "coming."



On Twitter, a user with the account name S-M Robinson said: We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I'm not watching an hour-long video on Twitter." To which Musk replied, "It's coming."



After which, the user tweeted: "Appreciate it. I can see a day where I can cancel my subscription to YouTube, and never look at it again."



Elon Musk is making several changes to Twitter and one of them is where social media is likely to focus on video, creation and business partnerships, the New York Post reported, citing Reuters.

Earlier, Musk said Twitter will soon start paying creators for ads served in their responses with a $5 million payment block.

"In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. The first block payment totals USD 5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Last month, Twitter also introduced a new update that allows its verified members to upload 2-hour-long videos.

On Twitter, Musk wrote: "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour (8GB) videos!"

"This could be a good reason to transition to podcasts. Especially in finance and technology. More intuitive than browsing Spotify," said one user.

Another person commented: "For someone like me who uploads a lot of videos, this is a big deal! Size and time limits have been a huge headache historically. Excited to share more on Twitter and rely less on YouTube."

“Shaadi videos,” said one user.

In other news, Twitter intends to rejuvenate its business beyond digital advertising by prioritizing video, creator collaborations and business partnerships, as outlined in an investor presentation by CEO Linda Yaccarino and owner Elon Musk.



