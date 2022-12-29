Twitter's new policy will be to "follow the science", Elon Musk

Twitter's new policy will be to "follow the science", the microblogging platform's chief, Elon Musk, said today.



"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," he wrote, "Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist."

The Tesla CEO didn't reveal any further details.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has garnered attention for his tweets, new announcements and several significant tweaks to the platform's policy.

The CEO of Twitter recently conducted a poll on the platform, asking users if he should step down as CEO. As the 'yes' votes outweighed the 'no' ones, Musk said: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for as you just might get it."

He opened up about his promised resignation and tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Subsequently, the multi-billionaire said he would only run "the software and servers teams".