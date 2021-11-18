Uber launches in Warangal, hits 100th city milestone

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday announced that it has hit its 100th city milestone with the launch of its Auto and Car services in Warangal, Telangana.

The company was launched in India in 2013 and since then, it said, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers till date.

"We are thrilled to begin serving our 100th city in India through this launch in Warangal. At Uber, communities matter to us and we are proud of what we have achieved in India in the last 8 years," Shiva Shailedran, Head of Cities Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

"We aim to amplify the company's success with the help of technology and product innovation as we develop customer-first products for our global and Indian market. Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come," Shailedran added.

Uber has continued to launch industry-first products like Rentals, UberConnect, Auto, Moto and features such as driver tipping, 24x7 Safety Helpline, Call Anonymisation and many more.

With the popularity of two and three-wheeler products at affordable price points, the company said it has a goal of expanding to 200 cities.