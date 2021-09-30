UIDAI Slashes Aadhaar Authentication Charges; Find New Cost

The UIDAI slashed Aadhaar's authentication charges. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reduced the authentication fees for the Aadhaar card to just ₹ 3 per application. Earlier, a customer had to pay a sum of ₹ 20 per request. The Aadhaar authentication price cut has been made to lessen the financial burden and allow more entities to use the services of the Aadhaar card.



On reducing Aadhaar's authentication charges, UIDAI said: "We have slashed the rate from ₹20 per authentication to ₹3 and the objective has been to ensure that different agencies, entities should be able to use the power of digital infrastructure which has been created by the state that needs to be used to provide people with ease of living with dignity," UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said at the Global Fintech Fest organized by NPCI-IAMAI.

Aadhaar Authentication Fees Slashed

"I think it gives a cost-effective and non-repudiable solution to fintech companies to onboard new customers. That is where the power lies and KYC of the Aadhar provides lifetime and reusable identity which is the power of the Aadhaar system," further added Garg.

The UIDAI had also recently announced some changes regarding the Aadhaar card download. Cardholders without a registered mobile phone number can now download their Aadhaar directly from the UIDAI website.

A couple of days ago, Prime Minister Modi announced the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission that will provide a digital health ID to the public. This digital health ID card will be available to all the citizens of India and will help them to provide all the benefits that the government of India implements. Digital Health ID includes various details of medical history, including all medications and doctor visits.

The Aadhaar card will play a key role in the health identification card along with a person's mobile phone number and the data will be easily accessible via a mobile application.



