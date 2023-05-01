Upcoming 5G phones in May 2023: Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and more

We've just entered May and already know a handful of devices that could launch this month. Leaks and tipsters have given insight into upcoming 5G phone launches. The Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold may arrive on May 10. We also got to witness the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F54. The Poco F5, likely priced under Rs 30,000 in India, will be announced on May 9. Find some of the 5G phones likely to launch in May 2023.



Upcoming 5G phones releasing in May 2023



Poco F5



The Poco F5 will launch on May 9 in India, as per the details shared by the company. Poco has confirmed that this 5G phone will feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. The company touts it as a performance-oriented phone. The phone features a triple camera setup at the back. The rest of the details are unknown. The Poco F5 will pack a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It is priced between Rs 28,000-30,000 in India.

Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a may launch globally on May 10 at the Google I/O event. According to the leaks, the mid-range phone may be a major upgrade over the Pixel 6a smartphone. Rumours claim that the Pixel 7a will have a slightly larger battery, a 90Hz display, Google's new flagship chipset, and a better rear camera setup. But the new version's price could also be much higher than its predecessor in India.

The rumour mill suggests that Google has been offering its affordable phones at the same prices as before, and therefore it might decide to increase the price of the Pixel 7a by $50 compared to the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a was launched in India with an initial price of Rs 43,999, Rs 7,000 higher than the US market. Even if Google decides to offer the Pixel 7a at the above prices, there will be a huge price difference between them. The Pixel 6a is currently being sold in India with a beginning price of Rs 28,999 via Flipkart. The good thing for consumers, though, is that the prices of the Pixel A series phones fell by a huge margin just a few months after the phone launched. So users will have to wait a long time to buy the Pixel 7a at a lower price.



Pixel Fold



Google is said to be preparing to explore this category as well. The search giant is expected to launch its first foldable phone at its Google I/O event starting May 10. If we trust the leaks, the Pixel Fold could have a 5.8-inch screen when folded and a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded. It may be powered by Google's flagship Tensor G2 chipset. It could have a starting price of around Rs 1,39,830, which suggests it will go up against Samsung's Rs 1,48,050 Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+



The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are all set to be announced in May of this year, which the company has confirmed. The same phone is also expected to arrive in India, but the official launch date is unknown. The new mid-range phones are designed to offer a new MediaTek Dimesity 7000 chipset under the hood. We will also see a 200-megapixel primary sensor on the back of the Realme 11 Pro+. This phone could pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W or 100W fast charging technology. The 11 Pro version might bring a different camera. It is said to have a 108-megapixel main camera on the rear panel. Under the hood, a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging could be installed.



Samsung Galaxy F54



Samsung may also launch the Galaxy F54 in India, as support for the same has been activated. The mid-range 5G phone could get launched sometime this month. It is said that this will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M54, which is available in the global market. If this is the case, the next Samsung phone could come with an Exynos 1380 SoC, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and more.