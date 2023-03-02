Urban Pro Z Review: A classic smartwatch packed with features

URBAN, India's fastest-growing smart wearable brand, has expanded its Smartwatch segment by launching a new smartwatch – "Urban Pro Z". This smartwatch comes with a V5.0 Bluetooth calling feature, 1.85 inches full touch display with a resolution of 240*286. The smartwatch offers a super bright display. It allows you to make and receive phone calls directly using the smartwatch via a built-in mic and speaker. In addition, it brings all the usual smartwatch features like showing notifications, calls, alarms, and more. With the launch of this new product, URBAN will be strengthening its existing portfolio of premium smartwatch line-up.



What was in the Box?





In the box, I found the Urban Pro Z smartwatch in black colour, a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a warranty card for one year and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions. The company has concentrated on the minute details of the smartwatch, like the watch crown, the brand tag on the charger wire and a detailed user manual with colourful images that is easy to understand (literally detailed! )

Watch Crown, Charger wire, Detailed user Manual

Product Specifications·



1.85" Super Bright Display

Bluetooth Calling with Activated Voice Assistant

120+ Sports Mode

Premium Urban Health Suite

2 Inbuilt Games

HD Mic & Speaker

Listening to Music from Watch

100+ Watch Faces

Unique Dual Menu Style

Aluminium+PC Hybrid Casing

IPX67 Water Resistance

And Many More

Design and Display

Urban Pro Z - Display

The watch flaunts a nice replaceable silicone strap, which is comfortable on the wrist for the whole day. Eighteen local faces are available, and there are more than 100 beautiful online watch faces to choose from. The Urban Pro Z offers a 1.85" Display withcomplete capacitive Touch and 500 nits 2.5D curved glass that helps you see in bright sunlight. Smooth functioning and easy swipe brighter and scroll smoothly. The rise-to-wake function is also available. The smartwatch is available in three colour variants – Blue, Black and Grey.





The sight of different available watch faces

Connectivity and User Interface

The Urban Pro Z connects to Android and iPhone with its compatible app Da Fit. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity that ranges up to 10 meters and can notify you of calls, SMS and reminders. So you need not keep your mobile always with you and keep checking it all the time. Once the watch is connected to the app, you receive hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls and message alerts. The large dial pad makes it easy to dial the number from the watch, and the sound quality is also good. The built-in voice assistant feature that is compatible with Android and iOS helps to control incoming calls, music, camera, text messages, alarm stopwatch and many other features.







Smartphone connected to Urban Pro Z

Urban Pro Z offers an impressive user interface. You can swipe down for the watch settings, call mute and unmute the watch and adjust brightness, go to settings, vibration, connectivity, QR code and check temperature. Swipe up for message alerts, swipe right for shortcuts to various applications, and swipe left to see the phone activity list. You will find 18 apps listed on the smartwatch. You can arrange these apps in two styles – grid view and list view. You will find one button on the right side; to switch ON the display and operate the smartwatch how you like. There are two inbuilt games that will help you to kill time if you feel bored.

Battery



This smartwatch from URBAN comes with dual-pin USB magnetic charging. With around 3hrs of charging, the watch got 100% charged. I got to use it for more than a week with the minimum usage of the Bluetooth calling feature. So, Urban Pro Z will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night. The brand claims a battery life of seven days; note that the battery power will depend on how much you use the Bluetooth calling feature. I am content with the battery performance.

Calling Features

The smartwatch offers three options in the calling section that is Recent Call, Dial pad, and Contact options. Urban Pro Z helps to call any number without using your phone. The number dialled from the smartphone connected to the watch in real-time enables you to make calls by dialling the number without saving in smartwatch contacts. Under the Contacts option, you can save upto eight contacts in the address book and display their shortcuts on the smartwatch. The Dial pad is comfortable for dialling numbers.

Urban Pro Z with the Recent Call, Dial pad, Contact options

The Recent Calls option displays the last calls received from the phone and smartwatch. This helps in dialling back the unsaved number as well. The UI of the smartwatch offers options to reject, accept a call, and adjust the volume of its speakers on the display when someone calls on your paired smartphone from the watch.



Da Fit App

We can pair Urban Pro Z with Android and iOS devices with its app Da Fit'. Da Fit app helps to control the watch's features and keep a tab on all the health-related data collected by the watch. The app's Home page displays the health-related measures when you launch it, and you find three more tabs Today, Urban Pro Z and My.





Urban Pro Z, with its accustomed App Da Fit

The home page offers details like Today's steps, sleep record, heart rate, BP, Blood Oxygen, and outdoor running details. The app provides detailed information about each feature; I wish there was a stress feature as well. You will also find a Look for more Training Data option where you can add other 21 optional exercises to the main page of Sports. Under the Urban Pro Z tab, you find Watch Faces, Notifications, Alarms, Shutter, Favourite Contacts, Others and Upgrade option.



Under the Others option, you will find settings like Time Format, Do Not Disturb, Reminders to Move, Continuous Heart Rate Detection, Weather, and Physiological Cycle Reminder. You can manage all the settings as per your choice and convenience. Under the My tab, you will find account details like Profile, Goal settings, Background Operation Protection Guide, Google Fit, and About section. Overall the Da Fit app is good enough to monitor your health measurements.

Sleep and Heart Rate

With the help of this app, you get detailed data about Sleep Data. The Data comprise Light Sleep and Restful sleep. One can track Sleep on a daily and weekly basis. The heart rate feature helps you measure your heart rate and gives you the Maximum and minimum heart rate. The continuous heart rate feature helps you monitor your heart rate based on the date you want to watch.

Heart Rate Monitor



Pricing and Availability



The URBAN PROZ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at an MRP of INR 2,999,backed with a 1-year warranty. Users can buy this smartwatch from the company's official website Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores across India.

Verdict

The Urban Pro Z is comfortable to wear and has a good dial size with an impressive display. The smartwatch is a classic that offers an easy-to-use UI along with good battery life and comes with an easy-to-use Da Fit app. This smartwatch offers good performance, connectivity and health-centric smart features at a realistic price.