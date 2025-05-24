US-Based Coding Platform Glitch to Cease Hosting Services by July 2025

Glitch, the New York-based collaborative coding platform, has announced it will stop hosting web applications and user profiles on July 8, 2025. CEO Anil Dash confirmed the decision, attributing it to escalating costs and infrastructure issues, as well as user misuse.

While users won’t be able to host apps or maintain public profiles after the deadline, they can still access and download their project code until the end of 2025. A tool to redirect project subdomains is also in the works.

Glitch will no longer accept new Pro subscriptions, though current subscribers can continue until the service ends in July.

Originally launched in 2017 by Fog Creek Software, Glitch gained popularity for allowing developers to remix and share live web apps. It was later acquired by Fastly in 2022. Though some limited features may remain, the platform’s future remains uncertain following this major scale-down.