Valentine's Day: How to download and share Valentine's stickers on WhatsApp

Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide on every year on February 14; WhatsApp users can download stickers and quotes and send them to their loved ones. These WhatsApp stickers and quotes are free for both Android and iOs users. Here is a guide on accessing and sharing free WhatsApp stickers with your loved ones.



How to download and share Valentine's stickers on WhatsApp



1. Click on WhatsApp and select the contact with whom you want to send the stickers.

2. Click on the emoji on the left side of the keyboard and then go to the stickers option

3. A plus sign will appear on the right corner, click on it, and several sticker packs will appear.

4. Choose your favourite package and click the download icon. The sticker packs and quotes will download, and you can send them to anyone at any time.

The user can send WhatsApp stickers through third-party applications like Sticker.ly, Sticker maker, Stickles and Stickify. These apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple Store. These apps offer a wide range of stickers of different themes for free. After downloading the Valentine theme from the third-party app, users can send multiple stickers directly from the WhatsApp sticker menu.



