Vijay Sales' Mega Republic Day sales are now live in India. The platform offers discounts on various electronics, including the latest iPhone 14 earbuds and Galaxy Buds 2 TWS. Both devices are available at a discount, though customers can further reduce the price with bank offers. The iPhone 14 retails at Rs 74,900, down from the MRP of Rs 79,900. Also, customers with HDFC Bank cards will get an instant discount worth Rs 4,000. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earphones, which don't work very well with iPhones, sell for Rs 5,999, below the MRP of Rs 11,999. The Galaxy Buds 2 works best with Samsung phones, but other Android phones and tablets are compatible with the Galaxy Buds app. Samsung shoots include a banking offer from the Bank Of Baroda.



If you're looking for other Apple devices, the iPhone 13 retails for Rs 64,900, excluding bank offers. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is available at Rs 59,900, with no bank offers. Vijay Sales also offers a flat 20 per cent discount on Apple Care Plus when customers purchase Apple iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods.

Vijay Sales also offers discounts on a large number of devices. The top picks during the sale are the Samsung Galaxy A23, available at Rs 18,499, down from the MRP of Rs 23,990. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wifi tablet retails for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 14,500, while the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch is available at Rs 1,999, down from Rs 7,999.

Also, customers planning to elevate their home entertainment space can choose from a list of TVs starting at Rs 11,490, sound bars beginning at Rs 3,499 and home audio systems beginning at Rs 3,299. Some Bluetooth speakers are available for up to 60 per cent off. The e-retailer says that.

ICICI bank cardholders will get an instant discount of 7.5% up to Rs 3,000 on EMI credit and debit card transactions over Rs 20,000 and an instant discount of 5% up to Rs 1,500 on credit card transactions. Non-EMI credit above Rs 20,000 from 25th January. The website needs to indicate when the Mega Republic Day sale will end. However, readers should remember that prices fluctuate during an online sale, and stocks can run out soon if demand is too high.