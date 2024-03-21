Vivo T3 to Launch Today in India: Expected Specifications and Price Revealed

Vivo is all set to introduce its latest budget-friendly offering, the Vivo T3, to the Indian market on March 21. As anticipation builds, let's take a closer look at what this new smartphone has in store, from its features to its expected price.



The Vivo T3, scheduled for a virtual launch event at 12 pm today, is accessible via the Vivo India official website and Flipkart. It aims to balance affordability and performance, following in the footsteps of its predecessors and recent flagship releases.

Vivo T3:Key Features Previewed

The Vivo T3 is expected to pack a punch with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC under the hood, promising seamless performance for everyday tasks and more.

Vivo T3:Design and Camera Insights

Teasers from Vivo hint at an eye-catching Crystal Flake colour variant for the Vivo T3, featuring an elegant blend of white and green tones with captivating crystal-cut patterns on the rear. The smartphone is anticipated to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a primary 50MP sensor with Sony IMX 882 OIS for stunning image quality and 4K video recording capability with OIS. Additionally, the inclusion of turbocharge technology promises rapid charging, although exact details regarding charging speed remain undisclosed.

Vivo T3:Expected Price

Given that its predecessor, the Vivo T2, debuted at a starting price of Rs. 15999 last year, industry speculations suggest that the Vivo T3 will likely fall within a similar price bracket.

Vivo T3: Specifications Overview

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 is rumoured to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset coupled with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. Its display is expected to span 6.67 inches, boasting Full HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The device's triple camera setup is anticipated to comprise a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens, with details regarding the third camera yet to be confirmed. On the front, users can expect a 16MP selfie camera for crisp selfies and video calls. Powering the device is a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges.

As Vivo unveils its latest addition to the smartphone market, the Vivo T3 promises to deliver a compelling combination of performance, design, and affordability, catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.