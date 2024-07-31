Vivo Tech Day 2024: Celebrating a Decade of Innovation with AI and Camera Breakthroughs

Vivo celebrated its tenth anniversary in India with a grand showcase at Vivo Tech Day 2024. This event, the second of its kind, highlighted the company's latest technological innovations and advancements. The focus was on Vivo's commitment to enhancing camera performance and its collaboration with leading technology partners, marking a significant milestone in Vivo's journey in the Indian market.



One of the standout features of the event was Vivo’s enhanced partnership with ZEISS, renowned for its superior imaging technology. This collaboration has brought notable innovations like the T* Coating, which improves image clarity and reduces glare, and the ZEISS APO Telephoto lens, enabling up to 100x zoom. Additionally, they introduced Multifocal Portraits, which support five different focal lengths (24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 100mm), allowing users to capture professional-quality photos with ease. This partnership continues to push the boundaries of smartphone camera technology, offering users an unparalleled photography experience.

Vivo also unveiled their next-generation V3+ chip at the event. This chip represents a significant upgrade from the previous version, moving from a 12nm to a 6nm architecture. This enhancement improves AI video algorithms and allows multiple algorithms to run simultaneously, leading to better overall performance and reduced power consumption. Furthermore, Vivo highlighted its global collaboration with Sony, which resulted in the development of the 50MP LYT 900 sensor. This sensor is designed to excel in low-light conditions, enhancing the quality of night photography.

In addition to camera advancements, Vivo announced its partnership with SCHOTT, a German company known for its cutting-edge glass technology. SCHOTT's Xensation series cover glass, known for its flexibility, strength, and durability, is now being used in Vivo's premium smartphones. This partnership ensures that Vivo's devices are not only aesthetically pleasing but also resilient, withstanding everyday wear and tear.

Vivo also showcased its collaboration with Google to integrate advanced AI features into their smartphones. On the X Fold3 Pro, Google's AI tools, known as Gemini, enhance productivity and communication, even bridging language barriers. The upcoming V40 Series is expected to further integrate AI technology, particularly in photography, making it easier for users to capture stunning images with intuitive features.

Additionally, Vivo is contributing significantly to the advancement of telecommunication standards worldwide. The company is an active member of the 3GPP, the global body responsible for developing mobile network standards. Since 2017, Vivo has introduced over 6,000 innovative ideas, secured with patents, and proposed more than 15,000 enhancements for mobile phone and network integration.

Geetaj Channana, the head of Corporate Strategy at Vivo India, spoke about the company's remarkable journey over the past decade. He highlighted how Vivo has grown from a modest start to becoming a major player in the mobile phone industry, now serving over 120 million users in India. This growth reflects Vivo's dedication to delivering high-quality products and pushing the envelope in smartphone technology.