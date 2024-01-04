Vivo Unveils X100 and X100 Pro Smartphones in India: Specs, Pricing, and Availability

Today Vivo introduced its flagship smartphones, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, in India. Highlighted by a 50MP triple-camera setup, these devices boast the latest Dimensity 9300 SoC, up to 16 GB RAM, and other cutting-edge features.



Both models, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, showcase a triple-camera system led by a 50MP primary sensor. These smartphones also house a robust 5,400 mAh battery, offer up to 16 GB RAM, and feature an 8T LTPO AMOLED display. Priced starting at Rs 63,999, the X100 series is set to hit the market soon.

Pricing and Availability

- Vivo X100 with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 63,999

- Vivo X100 with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 69,999

- Vivo X100 Pro with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Pre-bookings are open through various channels, including offline and online stores like Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, Jio Digital stores, and Flipkart. Exciting bank offers include up to 10% cashback with ICICI and SBI cards, along with up to Rs 8,000 off through exchange.

Specifications and Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset powers both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro. The X100 comes in two variants, offering 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, while the X100 Pro features a single variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Boasting a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits brightness, both phones integrate an in-display fingerprint reader. For selfies, a 32MP front camera is included.

The triple-camera setup of the X100 Pro features a unique periscope zoom camera with Zeiss APO certification, while the X100 adopts a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 70mm zoom lens with a 64MP sensor, and a 15mm ultrawide lens. The X100 supports fast charging up to 120W, while the X100 Pro offers fast charging up to 100W.