Vivo V29 series to launch soon: Expected price, specifications; Watch Livestream here

Vivo is gearing up to launch its much-awaited V29 series in the Indian market today. Before the launch, speculation regarding the price and specifications of the device emerged online. Vivo has actively promoted the upcoming devices on its social media and website. Now that launch day has arrived, tech enthusiasts are excited to discover what the company has to offer. The Vivo V29 series will consist of two phones: the Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro. While the Vivo V29 was launched globally in August, the Vivo V29 Pro is said to be exclusively designed for Indian customers. Look at the expected price, speculations and other details about the upcoming smartphones.



Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro: How to watch the live stream

The launch event will start at 12:00 p.m. IST. It will be broadcast live on Vivo's YouTube channel. Hence, you can head over to Vivo's official YouTube channel to watch the launch of the devices.

Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro: Expected price

Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are expected to revolutionize the mid-range phone segment and will likely be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. We will know more about the pricing of the devices once they are launched in India.

Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro: Expected specifications

The Vivo V29 series is expected to be available in three colour options inspired by India: Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue and Space Black. Storage options can range from 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. According to Vivo's official website, the phones will feature an ultra-thin 3D curved display. The back panel will feature India's first 3D particle technology. The devices are expected to have a thickness of 0.746 cm and a weight of around 186 g.

The Vivo V29 is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 778G chipset will likely power the phone. The device may have a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Vivo V29 Pro is also expected to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip likely powers the phone. The phone could also come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. Additionally, both phones could come with a smart Aura light, which is said to improve the performance of the portrait camera.