Vivo V60e Set to Launch in India on October 7 with 200MP Camera and 6,500mAh Battery

Vivo is gearing up for an exciting October, with multiple announcements lined up, starting with the highly anticipated launch of the Vivo V60e in India on October 7, 2025. The smartphone has already created buzz with its eye-catching design, massive battery, and headline-grabbing 200-megapixel camera.

The V60e marks the beginning of a busy festive season for Vivo, which will follow this release with the global rollout of Origin OS on October 15 and the unveiling of the flagship Vivo X300 series in China on October 13. Clearly, Vivo is aiming to capture global attention with back-to-back launches.

Slim Design, Massive Battery

Ahead of the launch, Vivo has teased the complete design of the V60e on its official website and social media platforms. The phone carries a sleek and curved chassis, borrowing inspiration from the Vivo V60 as well as Apple’s iPhone 16 and 17 series with its vertical camera arrangement. Despite housing a giant 6,500mAh battery, the V60e is expected to remain slim and lightweight, a feat that Vivo proudly calls “beating physics.”

Adding to the appeal, the device will support 90W fast charging, and Vivo is expected to include a compatible charger in the box — something that not all brands guarantee these days.

Camera for the Festive Season

The biggest talking point of the V60e is its 200-megapixel “Ultra HD clarity” primary camera, paired with optical image stabilization. According to Vivo, this advanced lens setup will enable 85mm “closeup” portraits and comes with an exclusive “AI Festival Portrait” mode aimed at enhancing festive photography. While the phone lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor, it will feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the front, Vivo continues its tradition of focusing on selfies with a 50-megapixel front camera that includes the brand’s signature eye autofocus technology. This combination ensures the V60e appeals to both photography enthusiasts and social media creators.

Durability and Style

The V60e will be offered in two premium colour options — Noble Gold and Elite Purple. In addition to its looks, Vivo is highlighting the phone’s toughness. The handset comes with IP68 and IP69 certifications, ensuring resistance against dust and water. It also boasts full body drop protection, which is set to make it a reliable companion for everyday use.

Successor to the V50e

The V60e builds upon the success of the V50e, currently listed at ₹26,999 (8GB/128GB) on Vivo’s official India website. With an upgraded camera system, a much larger battery, and durability features, the new model looks to offer significant improvements over its predecessor.

What’s Next

While Vivo has kept the exact pricing of the V60e under wraps, expectations suggest it will land in the mid-premium range. More details, including performance benchmarks and in-hand reviews, will surface closer to the launch event. For now, it is clear that the Vivo V60e is shaping up to be one of the most attractive smartphone launches of this festive season.



