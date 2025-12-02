Vivo X300 Series Debuts in India With Premium Pricing and Pro-Grade Cameras

Vivo has officially launched its much-awaited X300 series in India, marking one of the brand’s strongest flagship entries in the country to date. The lineup includes two models — the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro — both designed to compete against premium offerings from Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus. With a heavy focus on imaging, performance and long-term value, the new series aims to appeal to users who want top-tier hardware beyond just eye-catching specs.

Vivo X300, X300 Pro: India Prices

Vivo has positioned the X300 series firmly in the high-end category, and the pricing reflects that ambition.

The standard Vivo X300 starts at Rs 75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 81,999, while the top 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 85,999.

The more premium Vivo X300 Pro comes in a single configuration — 16GB + 512GB — priced at Rs 1,09,999, placing it in the ultra-premium bracket alongside flagship phones from Samsung and Oppo.

Both models will be available for purchase starting December 10.

Vivo has also introduced its new Telephoto Extender Kit, made exclusively for the X300 series. Priced at Rs 18,999, it aims to offer mobile photographers additional reach and versatility, competing directly with similar accessories from rival brands but at a more aggressive price point.

Vivo X300 Pro: Features and Specifications

The X300 Pro stands as the flagship of this lineup. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and improved outdoor visibility, thanks to circular polarisation 2.0 technology. Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, combined with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Software duties are handled by Android 16, layered with Vivo’s India-specific interface.

Cameras remain the highlight, with the Pro model featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS. Backed by Vivo’s V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips and Zeiss colour tuning, the setup aims to deliver flagship-grade imaging. Users can also pair it with the 2.35x telephoto extender to unlock extra optical zoom capabilities. For selfies, the phone includes a 50MP JN1 front camera.

Powering the device is a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Other notable features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an Action Button, dedicated signal amplification hardware, a large x-axis linear motor, dual speakers, and advanced connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and IP68 certification. The device weighs 226 grams.

Vivo X300: Features and Specifications

The standard Vivo X300 shares the same Dimensity 9500 chipset and charging capabilities as the Pro. However, it packs a slightly smaller 6,040mAh battery and comes in a more compact form factor. Its 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display makes it one of the rare compact flagships available today. With a weight of 190 grams, it is tailored for users who prefer a lighter and more comfortable design.

For imaging, the X300 opts for a 200MP Samsung HPB primary sensor, paired with a 50MP JN1 ultrawide lens and a 50MP LYT-602 periscope telephoto camera. It supports the same Zeiss teleconverter accessory and integrates the V3+ imaging chip. Like the Pro, it features a 50MP JN1 selfie camera, ensuring consistent front-facing performance across the lineup.



