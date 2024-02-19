  • Menu
Vivo Y200e Details Leaked Ahead of February 22 Launch

Highlights

Vivo's latest Y200e smartphone, set to debut in India on February 22, boasts an eco-fiber leather finish and a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display.

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch, Vivo has officially announced the arrival of the Vivo Y200e in India on February 22. Notably, this device will introduce the innovative eco-fibre leather finish on its rear panel alongside a striking 120Hz AMOLED display.

An early reveal by renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) has disclosed key specifications of the Vivo Y200e, accompanied by what appears to be official marketing material from the brand.

Vivo Y200e: Expected Price

The Vivo Y200e is anticipated to be priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Enthusiasts can expect availability on both Flipkart and Vivo India's official website.

Vivo Y200e: Expected Specifications

Yadav's leak suggests the Vivo Y200e will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung OLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, operating on Vivo's custom FuntouchOS, likely based on either Android 13 or 14.

In terms of photography, the smartphone may house a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, a 16MP front-facing shooter is expected to fulfill all imaging needs.

Furthermore, the Vivo Y200e is anticipated to pack a robust 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. With a sleek profile of approximately 7.79mm thickness, the device is projected to weigh around 185.5g (black colour variant) and 191g (saffron colour variant). Additional features may include an in-display fingerprint scanner and a dual stereo speaker setup.

