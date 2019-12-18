WhatsApp Beta's Latest Update: New Emojis and Chat Settings

WhatsApp has been working on dark mode for a while now, and a recent beta update revealed that the mode would be available in three options.

Now, a WABetaInfo report has revealed that WhatsApp Beta 2.19.366 update brings six new emojis that include a person sitting on a wheelchair, a person using a motorised wheelchair and a person using a white cane. All three emojis come in both the genders as per reports.

Specific changes are reported in the chat settings as well. According to the report, the "Wallpaper" option that previously was placed under "chat settings" is now been shifted under display settings.

Although WhatsApp didn't receive dark mode yet, it is expected to be available very soon, as WhatsApp is working on it. As per the report, the dark mode which was earlier reported to come under the "Chat settings" category may soon appear under the "Display" category.

Rumour suggests that WhatsApp might soon roll out self-destructing message feature called "Delete message". Here you can choose and decide after how much time you want a particular message to disappear from the chat. As of now, this feature is expected to be applicable just for group chats.