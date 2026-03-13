WhatsApp Introduces Parent-Controlled Accounts for Pre-Teens

In a major shift aimed at improving online safety for younger users, WhatsApp has introduced a new version of its messaging service designed specifically for children and pre-teens. The platform, owned by Meta, is now allowing users under 13 to access the app—but only under active parental supervision and with strict feature limitations.

The move comes at a time when digital platforms are facing increasing scrutiny over child safety, screen addiction, and privacy risks. Several regions have already imposed restrictions on children’s access to social media, and parents worldwide continue to express concern about how easily strangers can connect with minors through phone numbers and messaging apps.

With this update, WhatsApp is attempting to balance connectivity and protection. The new child-focused version functions only when linked to a parent or guardian’s device, ensuring adults remain in control of how the account is used.

How Parents Can Set Up WhatsApp for Kids

Getting started requires both the parent’s and the child’s smartphones to be present together. The setup process is designed to be simple:

Open WhatsApp on the child’s phone

Scan the QR code using the parent’s device

Complete the device-linking process

Once linked, parental oversight becomes the core of the experience. Guardians gain full visibility and control over the child’s activity on the platform. This includes managing privacy settings, viewing shared content, and deciding who can communicate with the child.

Parents can also approve or restrict group memberships, ensuring children only interact in safe, trusted circles. The goal is to create a controlled digital space where young users can stay connected with friends and family without exposure to unnecessary risks.

Features That Are Restricted for Safety

The kids’ version intentionally removes several popular WhatsApp features that are considered higher risk for younger users. These include:

Channels

Status updates

Disappearing messages

View-once photos and videos

By limiting these tools, WhatsApp aims to reduce misuse and prevent situations where content vanishes before parents can review it.

At the same time, the platform maintains its core privacy promise. Personal chats remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning messages are protected from external access. However, this encryption framework is currently facing legal challenges in the United States, even as it continues to operate normally for users.

Age Limits and Future Transition

The supervised accounts are strictly age-gated. As children grow older, WhatsApp will notify them about the option to switch to a standard account that no longer requires parental controls. This transition ensures that supervision evolves with maturity rather than remaining permanently restrictive.

A Step Toward Safer Digital Childhoods

By introducing supervised accounts, WhatsApp is responding to growing global pressure for safer digital ecosystems. The update reflects a broader industry trend—technology companies designing age-appropriate experiences instead of offering one-size-fits-all platforms.

For families navigating the digital world, this new approach offers a middle path: children stay socially connected while parents remain confidently in charge.