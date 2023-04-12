WhatsApp launches new campaign to familiarise users with online safety

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform millions of people use worldwide. A large user base means that cybercriminals and criminals are continuously targeting users. The Meta-owned messaging app launched a new campaign to educate users about online safety to counter the threat. The campaign highlights features allowing users to control their online security and ensure a safer messaging experience.



What is the campaign focused on?



The entire campaign revolves around educating users about WhatsApp's built-in security tools and product features that provide people with the necessary security measures to help protect them from online scams, fraud, and threats that compromise their accounts. The campaign will go on for three months and focuses on the importance of securing your WhatsApp account to ensure that it remains safe and secure at all times.

What are the key security features of the campaign?

These are some of the features highlighted by the campaign:

Two-step verification for added security

WhatsApp lets users add more security to their accounts by enabling the two-step verification feature that requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying their WhatsApp account. This is useful if a SIM card is stolen or the phone is compromised.

Report and block questionable accounts

Users frequently receive problematic messages from unknown/new numbers; some may include suspicious links, request access to personal information, and more. In such cases, the block and report function comes in handy. Blocked contacts or numbers cannot call or send you messages.

Take control of privacy settings on WhatsApp

Users can control their personal data such as Profile Picture, Last Seen, Online Status, About, Status, and who sees them. One can choose from three options: everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. In addition, you can also control your online presence by selecting who can and cannot see when you're online. "Keeping your personal data visible only to your contacts can help protect your account against bad actors," WhatsApp notes.

Don't Become Part of 'Random' Groups

WhatsApp has a feature that allows users to decide who can add them to groups, increasing user privacy and preventing people from adding you to groups you don't want to be a part of. If you're in a group chat that's not for you, you can choose to leave a group privately without having to notify everyone.