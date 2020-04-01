WhatsApp Limits Its Status Video To Just 15 Seconds Itself

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has decided to limit the 'Status' videos to only 15 seconds. This news is going viral among the users and creating a buzz on the internet.

This update is announced by WebetaInfo through its Twitter page… Have a look!

NOTE: it is a temporary decision.

The full functionality will be restored in future. https://t.co/KZFhj5OMtZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2020

This tweet has the news and the company also stated that it is only a temporary decision. This restriction is only applicable in India to reduce the traffic on server infrastructures.



India has more than 40 million users of WhatsApp and thus this social media app has also suggested the users crop the videos and share them as 'Status'.

At the time of launch, WhatsApp allowed its users to share 90-sec video. Then it restricted it to below 16MB in size.