WhatsApp Tests “After Reading” Feature for Self-Destructing Messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy-focused feature that could soon change how users manage their conversations. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the platform is testing an “After reading” option for disappearing messages on Android devices. This feature is still under development and was identified in the latest beta version of the app.

The upcoming addition builds on WhatsApp’s existing disappearing messages functionality, which currently allows users to set messages to vanish after a fixed duration—24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. With the new “After reading” option, users may gain finer control, particularly for messages intended to be viewed briefly and not stored long-term.

As per the report, the feature appeared in WhatsApp beta version 2.26.12.2 available on the Google Play Store. The key change is the introduction of a new timer setting labeled “After reading.” When enabled, messages will automatically disappear 15 minutes after being viewed by the recipient.

Interestingly, the feature also includes a fallback mechanism. If the recipient does not open the message, it will still disappear automatically after 24 hours. This ensures that messages do not linger indefinitely, even if unread.

On the sender’s side, messages will reportedly be deleted 15 minutes after being sent, regardless of whether they have been read. This means both sender and receiver will eventually lose access to the message, reinforcing the privacy aspect of the feature.

Another notable aspect is that the feature will function independently of read receipts. Even if read receipts are turned off, messages will still disappear based on the timer. This ensures consistent behavior and avoids reliance on read status indicators.

Users are also expected to have flexibility in how they apply this setting. The “After reading” option can be enabled for individual chats or extended across all conversations, depending on user preference. This adaptability makes it suitable for both casual and sensitive interactions.

The feature is particularly useful for sharing confidential information, quick updates, or temporary details that do not need to be permanently stored. By allowing messages to vanish shortly after being seen, WhatsApp aims to offer users greater control over their digital footprint.

At present, the feature remains under development, and WhatsApp is reportedly fine-tuning its functionality before rolling it out to beta testers. A wider release is expected in a future update, though no official timeline has been confirmed.

As messaging platforms continue to prioritize privacy, this new feature highlights WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to give users more control over how their conversations are managed and retained.



