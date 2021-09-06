WhatsApp to add a new chat bubble design for iPhone users

WhatsApp has seen a new feature in development for its iPhone users that will bring a new design to the chat bubbles that are seen in the chat windows. The feature is expected to roll out for iOS beta testers soon.



WhatsApp is launching new beta versions for both Android and iOS. With this, the chat application brings several new features for its users on both platforms. In the most recent of these updates, the company appears to be keen to redesign the chat bubbles that WhatsApp users see on iPhones.

The feature appears to be currently in development and could be rolled out to iOS beta testers in a future update. This has already been seen by the Android beta testers, which gives us a hint of what to expect from the new chat bubble design.

As WABetaInfo discovered, newly redesigned chat bubbles look more rounded than before. They also appear to be larger and more "modern" than what we are used to seeing on iPhones. The bubbles even feature a new green colour that is lighter and brighter than the dark green we see today. The new colour adds more spark to the chat window and the old green looks much paler in comparison.

WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is now working to bring this redesign to iOS beta testers. It first introduced the chat bubble redesign in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.21.13.2 update. It is only now that the company is working to bring the changes to its iOS user base as well.

We have yet to see the new design in action before we can comment further on it. Although from what we can see from the screenshots shared by the post, the redesign looks interesting and will certainly add a freshness to the WhatsApp experience that we are all so used to.

The redesign also assures us of WhatsApp's constant efforts to update your user experience. Another example of this type is that of reactions on WhatsApp. The app is said to be working on the feature and could launch soon.