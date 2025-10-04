WhatsApp to Introduce @Usernames, Moving Beyond Phone Numbers for User Identity

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to revolutionize how users connect on the platform by introducing @username handles, signaling a major departure from its long-standing dependence on phone numbers. The upcoming feature, spotted in recent test builds, suggests the Meta-owned messaging giant is ready to modernize user identity management, much like its rival Telegram, which has long offered usernames for greater privacy and accessibility.

According to information uncovered by WABetaInfo, the new system will allow users to create unique usernames that comply with specific formatting rules. Each username must include at least one letter and can contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods, or underscores. To prevent confusion or impersonation, WhatsApp will reportedly block attempts to register names starting with “www.” and disallow usernames made up solely of numbers or special symbols.

This move could significantly improve how people connect on WhatsApp, enabling users to share contact information without revealing their personal phone numbers—a change that privacy advocates have long requested. For businesses, influencers, and organizations, it also opens new possibilities for brand recognition and safer public communication channels.

In addition to the username system, WhatsApp is said to be developing a reservation mechanism that will let users claim their preferred handle in advance. This feature, currently in internal testing, is expected to minimize impersonation risks and allow early adopters to secure their desired usernames before the feature’s full rollout. The reservation tool reportedly appears within the app’s settings, offering a glimpse of WhatsApp’s proactive approach to managing digital identities.

While Meta has yet to confirm an official release date, the discovery of a reservation feature strongly suggests that the long-anticipated rollout could be closer than expected. Once implemented, the change would represent one of WhatsApp’s most significant updates in years, redefining how people identify, connect, and communicate on the platform.

The development comes as part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to enhance user experience and expand functionality. Just last month, the messaging service confirmed the rollout of a built-in translation feature that allows users to instantly translate chats within the app—eliminating the need to switch between WhatsApp and third-party translation tools.

This translation capability, available on both iOS and Android, supports six languages on Android—English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic—while iPhone users gain access to more than 19 languages, thanks to deep integration with Apple’s Translate app.

By adding features like real-time translation and customizable usernames, WhatsApp is clearly evolving into a more versatile and globally connected communication platform. With privacy, personalization, and convenience at the forefront, the upcoming @username feature could mark the next big leap in how over two billion users interact across the world’s most popular messaging service.



