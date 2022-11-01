WhatsApp to soon allow you to book metro tickets; Check

WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a new Namma Metro chatbot on Monday. The new feature will allow travellers to book tickets using the QR-based ticketing service's chatbot on WhatsApp. Users can buy tickets on WhatsApp and make payments using the UPI services integrated with the application. The WhatsApp chatbot can also be used to recharge metro cards. Bangalore is the first city to get this convenient option. Not only will this save consumers a lot of time, but chaos outside the ticket counter can be avoided if people use WhatsApp to book tickets.



The BMRCL said it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp. In addition, users familiar with English and Kannada can use the chatbot on WhatsApp as it supports both languages.

Steps to book metro tickets using WhatsApp:

– Open your WhatsApp

– Add the chatbot number +9181055 56677 to your contact list.

– Send a "Hello" message to the chatbot number.

– Next, users can see several options, like recharging their metro pass or buying single tickets through WhatsApp payment.

"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.

The interface is exceptionally accessible and easy, so travellers of all ages can easily book tickets through it. Moreover, travellers can plan their transit on the go and make payments without leaving WhatsApp chat.