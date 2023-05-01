WhatsApp update: Android users can transfer chats without Google Drive

Meta is adding new features to WhatsApp from left to right. Some of the latest include using the same WhatsApp account on four devices simultaneously and saving disappearing messages later. Now, the instant messaging app is working on another feature that will make it easy for Android users to switch chats between devices and remove their dependency on Google.



WhatsApp allows Android users to back up their chats and media to Google Drive for recovery on a new device when needed. However, this makes Android users dependent on Google Drive as WhatsApp has no dedicated feature. Wabetainfo, a site that tracks the latest developments in WhatsApp, previously reported that WhatsApp is developing a new feature for Android users. The same site says that WhatsApp has begun testing this new chat transfer feature for Android users, which does not depend on Google Drive for backup.

How will WhatsApp chat transfer work?

According to the report, WhatsApp is rolling out a new chat transfer feature for some beta testers with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.19 update available on the Google Play Store. After it is available, the chat transfer feature within WhatsApp Settings > Chats will allow users to move their chat history to a new Android device.

To start the migration process, users must scan the QR code and follow the steps to recover all their chat history and data, including media. The feature will also offer users a quick and easy migration experience. It eliminates the need to manually back up chat history to Google Drive, which can be time-consuming depending on the chat history size. By scanning the QR code, users can quickly transfer their chat history from an old Android device to a new one without following the backup and restore process, as the migration is automatic.

Notably, the new feature is currently in the testing phase and only selected beta testers can try it out. However, WhatsApp will soon roll out the feature for Android devices in future app updates. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also sorry to be working on another feature for Android users using the instant messaging app on tablets. Wabetainfo, in its other reports, reveals that Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new "side by side" feature for some Android tablet users.

Reports suggest that the feature will allow users to multitask on their tablet's large window by letting them split their screen into two parts: one for the chat list and one for their current chat. This way, users can easily switch between chats without missing any messages.