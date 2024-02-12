WhatsApp Update: Blocking Spam Numbers Made Easier

With a surge in online scam cases, WhatsApp has become a prime target for scammers. Despite existing privacy features, users continue to fall victim to harmful contacts. Recognizing this vulnerability, WhatsApp is rolling out additional security measures. The latest addition empowers users to block spam or suspicious contacts from notifications directly, even when the device is locked.



The new feature offers a seamless two-tap option for blocking contacts sending suspicious messages, including phishing attempts or Ponzi schemes. Users can swiftly thwart potential threats by tapping the "Block" option next to the Reply button in the quick actions menu within notifications. Moreover, if notifications are visible on the lock screen, blocking contacts becomes even more convenient without unlocking the device.

But why introduce another feature when WhatsApp already offers a block and report option? Previously, WhatsApp displayed cautionary alerts for messages from unknown numbers in notifications. However, blocking these contacts necessitated opening the chat, involving additional steps. Consequently, users often left spam messages unblocked or forgot to take action. With the new feature, users can promptly block spam contacts directly from the lock screen or notification shade upon receiving alerts. This empowers users to block suspicious accounts promptly and enables WhatsApp to scrutinize flagged accounts and enforce bans if they violate terms and conditions.

Additionally, users can employ various security features on WhatsApp to fortify conversation privacy:

1. Two-step verification: Secure your WhatsApp account with a 6-digit PIN to deter phishing and takeover attempts.

2. Disappearing options: Send photos, media, and voice notes with View Once to limit visibility. Utilize read receipts and disappearing messages for added privacy.

3. Chat Lock: Protect sensitive information by locking personal chats with a unique password, keeping them in a separate folder inaccessible to others.

4. Unknown callers: Silence calls from unknown numbers to prevent disruptions and spam.

5. Privacy checkup: Conduct a privacy checkup within your WhatsApp app to discover and activate features tailored to your needs.

By enhancing security features and providing convenient tools to block spam, WhatsApp aims to empower users in safeguarding their online interactions and personal data.