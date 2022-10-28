WhatsApp update: Image blur tool, DP privacy and more

WhatsApp is constantly developing new features and updates to make its platform more user-friendly, safe and secure. Following the matter, it is reported that WhatsApp plans to implement new features such as 'forward media with a caption', 'Background blur' and 'Profile photos within groups'.



As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is ready to launch an image-blurring tool. The feature will soon roll out to WhatsApp desktop beta testers. With that, WhatsApp is also set to start beta testing for the new 'Forward Media with a Title', enabling users to forward text along with media. And meanwhile, WhatsApp is also developing a new feature, 'Profile Photos Within Groups', that will display users' profile photos and names in the chat group. But first, let's take a detailed look at the upcoming WhatsApp features.

WhatsApp Image Blur Tool

WhatsApp is ready to roll out the new image blur tool for WhatsApp beta desktop beta users. The tool helps users blur certain parts of an image and blur sensitive information from their images neatly without disturbing the aesthetics of the image. In addition, WhatsApp has reportedly developed two blur tools that allow users to edit images using an alternative blur effect. Users can also choose the size of the blur brush to apply the effect with granular precision.

The WhatsApp image blur tool feature was first spotted in June 2022. At present, it is available for some WhatsApp desktop beta users. But soon, it is also expected to be available for mobile users. But if you still want to edit and blur any part of your image on WhatsApp, there is a small blur tool available in the image editing option for Android and iOS users. The blur brush is available along with a pen and highlighter and allows users to blur selected parts of images.

Forward media with a caption

WhatsApp now allows you to forward images and videos, but not with subtitles. Instead, users must forward the media and write the related text separately. But with the new 'Forward Media with Subtitles' feature, users can soon forward images and videos along with subtitles. The feature is being rolled out for beta testing and will soon be available to all WhatsApp mobile users in future app updates.

Display photos within groups

Another upcoming WhatsApp feature that has grabbed all the attention is showing profile photos within group chats. The feature will display the group members' profile photo and their messages in the group chat. The default WhatsApp profile icon will appear if the group member does not have a profile picture or is not shown to everyone. The feature is currently under development. But it is expected to be released for beta testing soon.



