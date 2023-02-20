WhatsApp update: New WhatsApp features for iOS

WhatsApp releases new app updates for its Android, iOS, and desktop users almost every month. With new updates, the meta property platform releases security fixes and new features to improve privacy and user experience. This month, in its latest update released, WhatsApp has rolled out the long-awaited picture-in-picture mode for iOS users. PiP mode will allow users to simultaneously open and use other apps while on a WhatsApp video call.



According to the iOS version 23.3.77 feature description, WhatsApp reveals that with support for iOS Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp video call without the stopping video. In particular, the PiP mode is not a new feature as it is already available for the WhatsApp Android app. However, for iOS users, since last year, WhatsApp has been working on PiP mode and even started testing it in December.

How Picture-in-Picture mode works for iOS

PiP mode will automatically activate if you exit the WhatsApp application during a video call. WhatsApp also allows users to hide or pause video call views if they wish to. However, if the PiP mode does not start, please update your WhatsApp or check the app permission in Settings to enable all the needed settings.

New WhatsApp feature on iPhone

Besides PiP mode, WhatsApp has also released more features for iOS users. We'll see.

- Titles for documents: WhatsApp now allows users to add titles to documents before sending them to users. Similar to adding captions to photos, videos, or GIFs, users can now add captions to documents before sending them to contacts in personal or group chats.

- Support for long group descriptions: Users can now add a more comprehensive group topic or description to describe the group's purpose. WhatsApp is increasing the group description to 2048 characters, which was 512 characters earlier.

- Custom Avatars: Like Facebook and Instagram, Meta now allows users to create their own custom avatars for the platform. Users can create an avatar on WhatsApp to use as a profile picture or make a sticker pack and add more fun to their chats on the platform.

Please note that these features, including PiP, will be rolling out in the coming weeks and will take a while to reach everyone. So if you did not receive the new updates, wait a few days to download the latest update.